EWG Elevate Inc. Buys New Position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV)

EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 28,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $322,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 125.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 374,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,692,000 after purchasing an additional 208,085 shares during the last quarter. Systelligence LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $4,642,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at about $2,255,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 390.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after buying an additional 75,547 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EDIV traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.90. 73,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,452. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.66. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $34.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.23.

The SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (EDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a yield-weighted index of high-dividend-paying firms in emerging markets. The index screens for 3-year positive earnings growth and profitability. EDIV was launched on Feb 23, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

