EWG Elevate Inc. Has $10.74 Million Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

EWG Elevate Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,105 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for approximately 4.5% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $10,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHB. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

SCHB traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $59.55. The stock had a trading volume of 841,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,300. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $45.19 and a 12-month high of $60.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.98. The company has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

