EWG Elevate Inc. Has $2.61 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

EWG Elevate Inc. reduced its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,576 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $460,136,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,184,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,567,129 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 41.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,521,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,715,000 after buying an additional 1,618,295 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,421.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,536,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,288,000 after buying an additional 1,435,379 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 23.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,200,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,230 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA JEPI traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $57.01. 3,077,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,658,549. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.17 and a 200-day moving average of $54.91. The stock has a market cap of $29.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $51.38 and a 52 week high of $57.47.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

