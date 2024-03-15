EWG Elevate Inc. Has $2.88 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

EWG Elevate Inc. lowered its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,268 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.29. 1,336,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,327,549. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $38.05 and a 12 month high of $48.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.00. The firm has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.