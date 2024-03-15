EWG Elevate Inc. Has $3.66 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

EWG Elevate Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,844 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.5% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EFA. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.89. 17,315,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,026,784. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $65.68 and a 52-week high of $79.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.71.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

