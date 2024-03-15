EWG Elevate Inc. Invests $210,000 in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJK. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 55,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Etfidea LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 113,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,231,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of IJK traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.00. The company had a trading volume of 239,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,176. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.03 and a 1-year high of $90.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.93. The stock has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.