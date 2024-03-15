EWG Elevate Inc. Makes New $1.31 Million Investment in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALFFree Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,171,924,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 48.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,160,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327,805 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 66.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,831,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,762 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 44.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,689,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,132,000 after purchasing an additional 827,915 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,532,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,054,000 after buying an additional 256,288 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

CALF traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.46. 3,326,413 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23.

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

