EWG Elevate Inc. Reduces Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

EWG Elevate Inc. reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 81.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,157 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLYV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 561.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 24.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 8,920 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.70. The stock had a trading volume of 179,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,415. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1-year low of $66.47 and a 1-year high of $84.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.51.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

