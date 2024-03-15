EWG Elevate Inc. Sells 12,456 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

EWG Elevate Inc. lowered its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,456 shares during the quarter. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Securian Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,013,000. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 30.2% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 58,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 13,627 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,513,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,419,000 after buying an additional 79,673 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 15.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 2,957 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the third quarter worth about $2,369,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Insider Transactions at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, CFO Desiree A. Burke sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total value of $78,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,283,580.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, CFO Desiree A. Burke sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total value of $78,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,710 shares in the company, valued at $7,283,580.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Brandon John Moore sold 26,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $1,301,598.47. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 242,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,851,620.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,614 shares of company stock worth $2,621,353. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Trading Down 0.3 %

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

Shares of GLPI stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.14. The stock had a trading volume of 3,505,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,547,371. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.45. The company has a current ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 7.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.54 and a 52-week high of $52.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GLPI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GLPI

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

(Free Report)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.