EWG Elevate Inc. Sells 24,467 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

EWG Elevate Inc. cut its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,467 shares during the quarter. Iron Mountain makes up approximately 2.5% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $6,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 92.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 6,983.3% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 528.6% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 76.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Iron Mountain Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE IRM traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.61. 2,979,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,568,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $48.94 and a twelve month high of $82.19. The company has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a PE ratio of 124.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.77.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 178.02% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 412.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Iron Mountain from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on IRM

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total transaction of $1,071,086.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $19,947,505.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 115,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total value of $9,150,743.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,138,609.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total value of $1,071,086.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,947,505.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,983 shares of company stock worth $13,030,171 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Iron Mountain

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.