EWG Elevate Inc. Sells 30,497 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

EWG Elevate Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 58.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,497 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $3,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWY. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,264,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 12.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 59,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,081,000 after purchasing an additional 6,310 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 10,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 32.4% during the third quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWY traded down $2.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $191.43. The stock had a trading volume of 342,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,911. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $186.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.49. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $129.57 and a 1-year high of $195.71.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

