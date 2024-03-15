EWG Elevate Inc. Sells 794 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

EWG Elevate Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 794 shares during the quarter. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CNB Bank increased its holdings in Boeing by 106.5% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 100.0% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Boeing stock traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $182.54. 10,721,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,702,943. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $205.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.84. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $176.25 and a 52-week high of $267.54. The company has a market cap of $111.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.60, a PEG ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.75) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BA. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $306.00 to $279.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Boeing in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.63.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

