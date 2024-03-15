EWG Elevate Inc. Sells 8,716 Shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

EWG Elevate Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,716 shares during the period. Global SuperDividend US ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. EWG Elevate Inc. owned 0.45% of Global SuperDividend US ETF worth $2,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 64.9% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Global SuperDividend US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $261,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,290,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,903,000 after buying an additional 47,331 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 81,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 6,663 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 38,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period.

Global SuperDividend US ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.94. The company had a trading volume of 161,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,991. The firm has a market cap of $614.58 million, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.02. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a one year low of $15.32 and a one year high of $17.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.90 and a 200 day moving average of $16.58.

The Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of 50 high-dividend, low-volatility securities. DIV was launched on Mar 11, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

