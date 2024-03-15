EWG Elevate Inc. Takes $5.32 Million Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,315,000. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 2.2% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% in the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.61 on Friday, hitting $199.74. The stock had a trading volume of 4,551,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,635,468. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $168.30 and a 52-week high of $203.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.06.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

