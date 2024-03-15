Fenbo Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FEBO) Short Interest Update

Fenbo Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FEBO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decline of 61.4% from the February 14th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Fenbo Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ FEBO traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,605. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.07. Fenbo has a twelve month low of $4.19 and a twelve month high of $10.41.

Get Fenbo alerts:

Fenbo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Fenbo Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells personal care electric appliances and toys products. The company offers curling wands and irons, flat irons and hair straighteners, hair dryers, trimmers, nail polishers, pet shampoo brushes, eyebrow pliers, etc. It serves customers in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally.

Receive News & Ratings for Fenbo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fenbo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.