Fenbo Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FEBO) Short Interest Update

Fenbo Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FEBO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decline of 61.4% from the February 14th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Fenbo Trading Down 1.3 %
NASDAQ FEBO traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,605. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.07. Fenbo has a twelve month low of $4.19 and a twelve month high of $10.41.
Fenbo Company Profile
