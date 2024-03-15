Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF (BATS:FMIL) Stock Price Up 0%

Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF (BATS:FMIL – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $40.91 and last traded at $40.79. 64,697 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $40.77.

Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $79.48 million, a P/E ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMIL. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 104,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 16,787 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,488,000 after buying an additional 18,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000.

About Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF

The Fidelity New Millennium ETF (FMIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to fundamentally-selected global companies potentially benefiting from long-term changes in the marketplace. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model.

