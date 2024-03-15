Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Stake Lifted by Sunburst Financial Group LLC

Sunburst Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 909,397 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,675 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF makes up 13.0% of Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Sunburst Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.95% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $41,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBND. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of FBND stock remained flat at $45.06 during trading on Friday. 739,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,029,748. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.66. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $42.45 and a 12 month high of $46.53.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

