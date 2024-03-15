First Affirmative Financial Network Acquires 56 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

First Affirmative Financial Network grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 3,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 3,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on ITW shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $277.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Truist Financial began coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.50.

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.83, for a total value of $12,741,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 221,015 shares in the company, valued at $56,321,252.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Illinois Tool Works news, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.83, for a total transaction of $12,741,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 221,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,321,252.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.29, for a total value of $1,493,401.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,273,292.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,304 shares of company stock worth $38,860,831 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 0.8 %

ITW stock traded up $2.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $266.92. The company had a trading volume of 11,556,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,364. The business has a 50-day moving average of $257.90 and a 200-day moving average of $246.56. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $217.06 and a one year high of $267.12. The stock has a market cap of $79.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 96.60% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 57.49%.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.