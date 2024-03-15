First Affirmative Financial Network Decreases Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

First Affirmative Financial Network decreased its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Prologis were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 5.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 87.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Prologis by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,952,000 after purchasing an additional 71,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Prologis by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLD traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $129.02. 6,698,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,175,803. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.64 and a 1-year high of $137.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $119.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.00.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.78%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.73.

In other Prologis news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $13,763,689.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

