First Affirmative Financial Network Grows Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

First Affirmative Financial Network increased its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 29.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,628 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in Salesforce by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Salesforce by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Down 3.0 %

CRM stock traded down $9.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $294.16. 11,884,502 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,989,748. The stock has a market cap of $285.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $182.65 and a 1 year high of $318.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $287.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.59.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRM. Bank of America upped their target price on Salesforce from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded Salesforce from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Salesforce from $290.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Brian Millham sold 293,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $82,310,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Brian Millham sold 293,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $82,310,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.61, for a total value of $3,774,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,896,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,496,414,327.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,134,112 shares of company stock worth $314,301,292. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

