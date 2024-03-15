First Affirmative Financial Network Has $465,000 Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 52.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 955 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Netflix were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $7.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $605.88. 6,669,205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,884,806. The stock has a market cap of $262.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.09, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $557.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $475.86. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $293.54 and a 12 month high of $624.42.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,494 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.22, for a total transaction of $11,303,902.68. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,114.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total transaction of $9,838,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $15,646,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,494 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.22, for a total transaction of $11,303,902.68. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,114.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 298,003 shares of company stock worth $162,647,852 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $460.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $585.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $410.00 to $595.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $565.61.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

