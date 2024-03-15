First Affirmative Financial Network Has $508,000 Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,289 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $208,530,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 1,578.9% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Starbucks during the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.12. The stock had a trading volume of 18,133,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,968,252. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $89.21 and a twelve month high of $115.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.56. The firm has a market cap of $102.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $376,258. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.43.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

