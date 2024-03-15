First Affirmative Financial Network Purchases 227 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,716 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for 0.8% of First Affirmative Financial Network’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.2% in the third quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 785 shares of the software company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Invst LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 915 shares of the software company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 559 shares of the software company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 2.6% during the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 704 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 18.1% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 124 shares of the software company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $77.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $492.46. The stock had a trading volume of 19,570,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,468,109. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $331.89 and a 52-week high of $638.25. The firm has a market cap of $222.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $586.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $573.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total transaction of $19,144,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 377,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,106,763.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total value of $3,487,225.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,456.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total transaction of $19,144,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 377,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,106,763.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,425 shares of company stock worth $26,431,673. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADBE. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BNP Paribas lowered Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. KGI Securities raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $705.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $616.52.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

