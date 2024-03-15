First Affirmative Financial Network Purchases 227 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,716 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for 0.8% of First Affirmative Financial Network’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.2% in the third quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 785 shares of the software company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Invst LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 915 shares of the software company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 559 shares of the software company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 2.6% during the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 704 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 18.1% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 124 shares of the software company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Adobe Trading Down 13.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $77.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $492.46. The stock had a trading volume of 19,570,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,468,109. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $331.89 and a 52-week high of $638.25. The firm has a market cap of $222.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $586.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $573.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total transaction of $19,144,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 377,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,106,763.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total value of $3,487,225.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,456.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total transaction of $19,144,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 377,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,106,763.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,425 shares of company stock worth $26,431,673. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently commented on ADBE. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BNP Paribas lowered Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. KGI Securities raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $705.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $616.52.
Adobe Company Profile
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
