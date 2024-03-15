First Affirmative Financial Network Reduces Position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

First Affirmative Financial Network lowered its stake in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,718 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,346 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 7,587 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,903 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,247,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Autoliv by 16.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv in the first quarter worth about $122,000. 56.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ALV traded down $1.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $120.03. 673,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,825. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.98. Autoliv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.66 and a 12-month high of $123.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.71.

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 27.13%. Autoliv’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.30%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ALV shares. Wolfe Research lowered Autoliv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Autoliv from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Autoliv from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.18.

In other news, CEO Mikael Bratt sold 4,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total value of $463,676.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,256.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Autoliv news, CEO Mikael Bratt sold 4,226 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total transaction of $463,676.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,547 shares in the company, valued at $1,925,256.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Colin Naughton sold 782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total transaction of $86,551.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,594 shares in the company, valued at $619,143.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,388 shares of company stock worth $921,757 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

