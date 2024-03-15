First Hawaiian Bank Buys 3,186 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,045 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank owned about 0.16% of Matson worth $6,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Matson by 4.0% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Matson by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,862 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Matson by 1.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,488 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Matson by 1.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,487 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in Matson by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 21,296 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 1,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.83, for a total value of $126,268.93. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,261.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Matson Stock Down 0.3 %

Matson stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.22. 585,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,222. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.49 and a 200 day moving average of $100.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.13. Matson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.51 and a 12-month high of $122.99.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The shipping company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $788.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.60 million. Matson had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 9.60%. Matson’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MATX shares. StockNews.com cut Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Matson from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

