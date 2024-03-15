First Hawaiian Bank Grows Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 19,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 11,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VEU traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,856,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,476,256. The company has a market cap of $37.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.28. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.47 and a fifty-two week high of $58.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.