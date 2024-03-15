First Hawaiian Bank Has $25.95 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 546,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,125 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF comprises about 0.8% of First Hawaiian Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. First Hawaiian Bank owned about 0.21% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $25,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. RAM Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 75,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after acquiring an additional 17,610 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $160,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,684,000. Finally, Apella Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 245,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,643,000 after acquiring an additional 23,176 shares during the last quarter.

VTIP stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.66. 634,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,398,395. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.44. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $46.70 and a 52 week high of $48.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

