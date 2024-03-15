First Hawaiian Bank Has $4.21 Million Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,011 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $4,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at about $874,947,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $318,480,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 25.7% during the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 12,471,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,363,957,000 after buying an additional 2,549,030 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Capital One Financial by 603.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,731,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Capital One Financial by 24.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,875,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,867,000 after purchasing an additional 766,790 shares in the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COF stock traded down $3.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $135.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,262,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,858,853. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $83.93 and a 52 week high of $141.17. The stock has a market cap of $51.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.86.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.26). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.08%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.42.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

