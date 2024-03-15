First Hawaiian Bank Has $4.45 Million Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $4,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its position in Microchip Technology by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCHP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $31,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,276. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $165,283.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,759,722.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MCHP traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $88.64. 14,459,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,053,942. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.78. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $68.75 and a 52 week high of $94.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $47.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.65.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 45.59%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 42.06%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Articles

