First Hawaiian Bank Has $5.31 Million Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $5,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 5.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,337,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,889,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,924 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,040,000 after acquiring an additional 77,924 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 5.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,085,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,852,000 after acquiring an additional 880,583 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,832,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,570,000 after acquiring an additional 210,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 12.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,743,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,343,000 after acquiring an additional 632,598 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $253.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.31.

Trane Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE TT traded down $0.53 on Friday, reaching $291.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,607,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,547. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.13. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $162.04 and a 1-year high of $294.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $268.61 and its 200-day moving average is $234.53.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.04. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.23%.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.26, for a total value of $539,891.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,591,469.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.26, for a total value of $539,891.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,591,469.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 3,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total transaction of $1,077,737.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,691 shares in the company, valued at $17,673,237.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,874 shares of company stock worth $8,462,825 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading

