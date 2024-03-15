First Hawaiian Bank Reduces Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 86,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Copart were worth $4,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Copart by 110.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 122,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,152,000 after acquiring an additional 64,136 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Copart by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Copart in the 2nd quarter worth $1,060,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Copart by 96.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 604,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,065,000 after buying an additional 296,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in Copart by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 587,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,318,000 after buying an additional 213,425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

CPRT traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,434,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,893,159. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.87. The company has a market capitalization of $53.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.55 and a beta of 1.22. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.90 and a 52-week high of $56.96.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 33.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 285,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $15,751,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 705,000 shares of company stock worth $35,910,750. 10.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on CPRT shares. HSBC initiated coverage on Copart in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Copart in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Copart has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

