First Hawaiian Bank Sells 299 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $3,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 94.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $469.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $480.00 price target (up previously from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $434.25.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Down 0.6 %

FactSet Research Systems stock traded down $2.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $475.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,539. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $377.89 and a one year high of $487.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $467.57 and a 200-day moving average of $453.47. The stock has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 38.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.73.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $542.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.34 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 22.60%. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.76 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.72%.

Insider Activity

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.02, for a total transaction of $1,428,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,147,798.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.02, for a total transaction of $1,428,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,147,798.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 1,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.25, for a total value of $475,819.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,374.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,805 shares of company stock valued at $6,805,651. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

