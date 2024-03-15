First Hawaiian Bank Sells 3,022 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,022 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Mastercard from $432.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Mastercard from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $476.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total transaction of $43,072.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,740,407.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 7,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.92, for a total value of $3,736,447.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,672,828.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total value of $43,072.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,740,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,428 shares of company stock worth $23,211,617. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Price Performance

NYSE:MA traded down $3.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $475.83. The stock had a trading volume of 4,155,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,475,337. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $455.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $422.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $340.28 and a one year high of $482.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 191.22% and a net margin of 44.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.