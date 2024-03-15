First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- (NASDAQ:INBKZ) Short Interest Up 100.0% in February

First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- (NASDAQ:INBKZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the February 14th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INBKZ traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,430. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.87. First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.63.

First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- Company Profile

first internet bancorp operates as the bank holding company for first internet bank of indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the united states. the company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

