First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Position Reduced by Capital Market Strategies LLC

Capital Market Strategies LLC cut its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FTSM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 71,500.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000.

Shares of FTSM remained flat at $59.73 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 989,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,479. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a one year low of $59.40 and a one year high of $59.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.77 and a 200 day moving average of $59.66.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

