First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM) Shares Up 0.5%

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM – Get Free Report) shot up 0.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $39.34 and last traded at $39.34. 220 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.15.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.11.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.3994 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.
The First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (FGM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Germany index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 40 companies selected from the S&P Germany BMI based on the S&P’s AlphaDex selection methodology. FGM was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.
