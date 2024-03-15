First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM) Shares Up 0.5%

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM – Get Free Report) shot up 0.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $39.34 and last traded at $39.34. 220 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.15.

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.11.

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.3994 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FGM. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 199,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after purchasing an additional 133,040 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,199,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund by 122.5% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 47,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 26,194 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 26,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $846,000.

The First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (FGM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Germany index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 40 companies selected from the S&P Germany BMI based on the S&P’s AlphaDex selection methodology. FGM was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

