Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,090,000 shares, a growth of 83.9% from the February 14th total of 1,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FIVN. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Five9 from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Five9 from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Five9 in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Five9 from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FIVN

Five9 Stock Performance

Shares of FIVN stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,988,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,567. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of -53.01 and a beta of 0.83. Five9 has a 12-month low of $51.01 and a 12-month high of $92.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.72 and a 200 day moving average of $69.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $239.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.64 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.98% and a negative return on equity of 12.51%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Five9 will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Andy Dignan sold 7,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $420,435.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 129,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,421,139.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. Sylebra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five9 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,467,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Five9 by 402.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,848,061 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,988 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,035,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 22.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,775,202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $416,783,000 after purchasing an additional 703,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Five9 by 166.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 817,582 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,410,000 after purchasing an additional 510,688 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Featured Stories

