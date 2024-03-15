Fluent Financial LLC Buys Shares of 3,184 T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Fluent Financial LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,184 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on T-Mobile US from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.93.

T-Mobile US Trading Down 0.6 %

TMUS traded down $1.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $161.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,849,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,794,834. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $168.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $163.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.49.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.23). T-Mobile US had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total transaction of $31,594,911.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 693,439,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,406,496,103.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total transaction of $31,594,911.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 693,439,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,406,496,103.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Taylor sold 12,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $1,945,159.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,665.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,790,993 shares of company stock valued at $781,390,056. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

