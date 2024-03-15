Fluent Financial LLC Decreases Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Fluent Financial LLC lessened its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,726 shares during the period. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ED. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 0.3% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 43,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,198,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.2% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.1% in the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 5,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of ED traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.94. 3,462,310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,820,025. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.46 and a 1 year high of $100.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.49 and its 200-day moving average is $89.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.35.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 17.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ED has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.50 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.89.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

