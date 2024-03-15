Fluent Financial LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Fluent Financial LLC reduced its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,382 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,366 shares during the period. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $42.64. The stock had a trading volume of 66,932,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,380,969. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.65. The company has a market cap of $180.28 billion, a PE ratio of 109.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.00. Intel Co. has a one year low of $26.85 and a one year high of $51.28.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 128.21%.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on INTC shares. Barclays upped their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on Intel from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.48.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

