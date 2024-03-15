Fluent Financial LLC Has $12.57 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Fluent Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) by 62.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,872 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF comprises 7.5% of Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF were worth $12,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,400,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 49.7% during the third quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 14.9% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 39.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 210,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,754,000 after acquiring an additional 59,091 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

EDV stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.70. 680,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,939. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.99. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $62.30 and a 1-year high of $92.77.

About Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

