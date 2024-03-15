Fluent Financial LLC Has $284,000 Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Fluent Financial LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 716,135.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,341,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,488,870,000 after purchasing an additional 20,338,242 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,222,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,530,000 after buying an additional 177,372 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 708,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,299,000 after buying an additional 25,377 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 684,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,656,000 after buying an additional 7,332 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 184.8% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 534,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,093,000 after buying an additional 347,103 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWV traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $292.34. 220,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,634. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.52. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $222.44 and a fifty-two week high of $296.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

