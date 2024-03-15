Fluent Financial LLC Has $3.79 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Fluent Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 92.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,667 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Fluent Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $3,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VGIT. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 136,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,098,000 after purchasing an additional 6,152 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $178,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 95,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,639,000 after purchasing an additional 16,819 shares during the period. StrongBox Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 131,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,806,000 after purchasing an additional 37,168 shares during the period. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.13. 1,616,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,550,175. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $56.07 and a twelve month high of $60.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.06.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1496 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.