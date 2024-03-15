Fluent Financial LLC Has $4.90 Million Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Fluent Financial LLC lessened its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the quarter. American Electric Power accounts for 2.9% of Fluent Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $4,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 92,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,481,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 927.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $348,000. Institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of American Electric Power stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.11. 6,055,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,203,113. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.38 and a 1 year high of $96.05. The company has a market capitalization of $43.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AEP shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.50 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.08.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

