Fluent Financial LLC Reduces Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Fluent Financial LLC lessened its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 933 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Glenview Trust co raised its stake in Intuit by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 1,031 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Intuit by 2.5% during the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 50.0% during the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 0.9% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 2.4% during the third quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total transaction of $1,015,982.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total transaction of $1,015,982.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total value of $488,071.85. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,180 shares in the company, valued at $2,083,313.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,611 shares of company stock valued at $21,505,271 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Intuit from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $605.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $735.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho upped their price target on Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Intuit from $560.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $633.29.

Intuit Stock Down 3.8 %

Intuit stock traded down $24.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $625.52. The company had a trading volume of 3,145,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,386. The stock has a market cap of $175.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.83, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.22. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $400.22 and a 1 year high of $671.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $641.15 and a 200 day moving average of $581.82.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 17.51%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 36.73%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

