Fluent Financial LLC Sells 3,258 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Fluent Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,258 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Fluent Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 25,173.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,643,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,201,000 after buying an additional 6,617,418 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 114.4% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,661,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,648,000 after buying an additional 5,689,290 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $288,590,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $72,182,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $55,071,000.

NASDAQ VONG traded down $0.97 on Friday, hitting $84.99. The stock had a trading volume of 656,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,642. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.10. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $58.73 and a 52-week high of $86.92. The stock has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

