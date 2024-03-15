Fluent Financial LLC Sells 44,400 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Fluent Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 90.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,531 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 44,400 shares during the quarter. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 67,562 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $4,570,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in CVS Health by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 10,484 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in CVS Health by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 6,193 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CVS Health news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $2,267,947.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,059,916.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS Health stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.35. 17,144,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,752,379. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $64.41 and a one year high of $83.25. The stock has a market cap of $97.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.70.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $93.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.58 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.25%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.