FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $23.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.80 million. FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 57.48% and a negative net margin of 39.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. FTC Solar updated its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

FTC Solar Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCI traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.45. 362,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,967. FTC Solar has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $3.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.89. The stock has a market cap of $56.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTCI. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 873.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 10,621 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTC Solar in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of FTC Solar in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of FTC Solar by 120.7% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 49,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 26,803 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of FTC Solar from $0.65 to $1.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating on shares of FTC Solar in a report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital lowered FTC Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.17.

About FTC Solar

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides Pioneer, a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution that allows for a pile count reduction per megawatt.

