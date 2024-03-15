Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Shares Acquired by HST Ventures LLC

HST Ventures LLC grew its holdings in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Free Report) by 40.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 219,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 63,627 shares during the quarter. HST Ventures LLC owned about 0.42% of Green Dot worth $2,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Green Dot by 139.3% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 15,522 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Green Dot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Green Dot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Green Dot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,295,000. 92.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Green Dot alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Green Dot from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Green Dot from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Green Dot from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Green Dot from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Green Dot has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.13.

Insider Activity at Green Dot

In related news, insider Principal Co Lp Starboard sold 150,000 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $1,225,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 276,595 shares in the company, valued at $2,259,781.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Principal Co Lp Starboard sold 150,000 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $1,225,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 276,595 shares in the company, valued at $2,259,781.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Christian Devin Ruppel bought 33,000 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.06 per share, for a total transaction of $298,980.00. Following the acquisition, the executive now directly owns 101,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,537.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Green Dot Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:GDOT traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,687,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,374. The firm has a market cap of $484.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.58 and a beta of 1.03. Green Dot Co. has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $21.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.40.

Green Dot Company Profile

(Free Report)

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.