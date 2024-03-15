Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF) Trading Down 14.4%

Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 14.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.65 and last traded at $5.65. Approximately 2 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.60.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.62 and a 200 day moving average of $6.69.

Grieg Seafood ASA, through its subsidiaries, operates as a fish farming company in Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It engages in the production and sale of Atlantic salmon. The company was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Bergen, Norway. Grieg Seafood ASA operates as a subsidiary of Grieg Aqua AS.

